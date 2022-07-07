Tapio Pulkkanen shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open

Tapio Pulkkanen hit 0 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Pulkkanen finished his day tied for 69th at 2 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 first, Pulkkanen his chip was a drop where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Pulkkanen's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.