Sebastian Soderberg shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Sebastian Soderberg hit 0 of 13 fairways and 0 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Soderberg finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.

Soderberg missed the green on his first shot on the 218-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Soderberg to 2 under for the round.