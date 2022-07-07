  • Scottie Scheffler shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on No. 16 at Genesis Scottish Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.