-
-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open
-
July 07, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 07, 2022
-
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on No. 16 at Genesis Scottish Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Scottie Scheffler hit 0 of 13 fairways and 0 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 89th at 3 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.
On the 204-yard par-3 12th, Scheffler's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Scheffler his chip was a drop where he 2 putted for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
-
-