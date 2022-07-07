Sami Valimaki finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Sami Valimaki hit 0 of 13 fairways and 0 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Valimaki finished his day tied for 39th at even par; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 493-yard par-4 second, Valimaki his chip was a drop where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.