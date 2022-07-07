8-over 78 by Robert Streb in first round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Robert Streb hit 0 of 13 fairways and 0 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 151st at 8 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Streb's tee shot was a drop where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.