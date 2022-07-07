  • Rasmus Hojgaard shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Rasmus Hojgaard makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Rasmus Hojgaard holes a 26-foot birdie putt at Genesis Scottish Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Rasmus Hojgaard makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.