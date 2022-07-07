Rasmus Hojgaard shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open

Rasmus Hojgaard hit 0 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hojgaard finished his day tied for 4th at 4 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Hojgaard his chip was a drop where he 1 putted for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.