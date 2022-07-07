-
Patrick Cantlay shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open
July 07, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay makes birdie putt on No. 5 at Genesis Scottish Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Patrick Cantlay makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 5th hole.
Patrick Cantlay hit 0 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 39th at even par; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.
On the 488-yard par-4 15th, Cantlay his chip was a drop where he 2 putted for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
