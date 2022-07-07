  • Patrick Cantlay shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Patrick Cantlay makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Cantlay makes birdie putt on No. 5 at Genesis Scottish Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Patrick Cantlay makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 5th hole.