7-over 77 by Min Woo Lee in first round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Min Woo Lee hit 0 of 13 fairways and 0 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 148th at 7 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 first, Lee his chip was a drop where he 2 putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Lee's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Lee's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.