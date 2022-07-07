-
Matt Fitzpatrick shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open
July 07, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Will Zalatoris' ball comes to rest on Matt Fitzpatrick's poker chip
During the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Will Zalatoris' chip shot saw the ball come to rest on top of the poker chip Matt Fitzpatrick uses as a ball marker. After determining the ruling, Zalatoris holed his par putt.
Matt Fitzpatrick hit 0 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.
On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Fitzpatrick's where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Fitzpatrick's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
