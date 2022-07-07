Marcus Armitage shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Marcus Armitage hit 0 of 13 fairways and 0 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Armitage finished his day tied for 112th at 4 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Armitage's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Armitage had a triple bogey on 9 dropping him down three strokes and bringing Armitage to 4 over for the round.