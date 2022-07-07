Lucas Herbert shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open

Lucas Herbert hit 0 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Herbert finished his day tied for 28th at 1 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Herbert's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.