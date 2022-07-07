Kurt Kitayama shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Kurt Kitayama hit 0 of 13 fairways and 0 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 4th at 4 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Kitayama's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.