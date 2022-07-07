Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 6-over 76 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open

Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 0 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 140th at 6 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Aphibarnrat's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.