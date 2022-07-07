  • Justin Thomas shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-5 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Thomas gets up-and-down for birdie on No. 10 at Genesis Scottish Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-5 10th hole.