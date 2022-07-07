-
Justin Rose putts well in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open
July 07, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Rose makes birdie on No. 5 at Genesis Scottish Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Justin Rose makes birdie on the par-4 5th hole.
In his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Justin Rose hit 0 of 13 fairways and 0 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rose finished his day tied for 15th at 2 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.
At the 464-yard par-4 first, Justin Rose's his chip was a drop where he one putted for par. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
