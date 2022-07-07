Jordan L Smith shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Jordan L Smith hit 0 of 13 fairways and 0 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 15th at 2 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Smith's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.