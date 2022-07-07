  • Jordan L Smith shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Jordan L Smith makes a 61-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Jordan L Smith drains a difficult 61-foot birdie putt at Genesis Scottish Open

