Johannes Veerman putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 first round in the Genesis Scottish Open

In his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Johannes Veerman hit 0 of 13 fairways and 0 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Veerman finished his day tied for 69th at 2 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Johannes Veerman's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Veerman's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.