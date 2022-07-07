6-over 76 by Joel Dahmen in first round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Joel Dahmen hit 0 of 13 fairways and 0 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 140th at 6 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Dahmen's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 12th, Dahmen's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Dahmen's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.