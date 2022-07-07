Joakim Lagergren shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open

Joakim Lagergren hit 0 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lagergren finished his day tied for 112th at 4 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Lagergren's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Lagergren's where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 11th, Lagergren tee shot was a drop where he 2 putted for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 12th, Lagergren's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.