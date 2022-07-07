-
-
Jaekyeong Lee shoots 6-over 76 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open
-
July 07, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 07, 2022
Jaekyeong Lee hit 0 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 140th at 6 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.
On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Lee's where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Lee's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Lee's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
Lee missed the green on his first shot on the 203-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Lee to 6 over for the round.
-
-