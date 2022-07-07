-
J.J. Spaun finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Genesis Scottish Open
July 07, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, J.J. Spaun hit 0 of 13 fairways and 0 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 39th at even par; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.
On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Spaun's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
