Ian Poulter shoots 8-over 78 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open

Ian Poulter hit 0 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 151st at 8 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.

At the par-5 10th, Poulter chipped in his fourth shot from 21 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Poulter's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Poulter's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.