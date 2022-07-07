  • Henrik Stenson shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Henrik Stenson makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Henrik Stenson makes a birdie putt at Genesis Scottish Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Henrik Stenson makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.