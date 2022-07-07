Harris English putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Genesis Scottish Open

In his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Harris English hit 0 of 13 fairways and 0 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. English finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 204-yard par-3 12th, Harris English's where he rolled a three-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, English's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.