Haotong Li finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Haotong Li hit 0 of 13 fairways and 0 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Li finished his day tied for 39th at even par; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 204-yard par-3 12th, Li's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.