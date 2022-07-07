Francesco Laporta shoots 8-over 78 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open

Francesco Laporta hit 0 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Laporta finished his day tied for 151st at 8 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 204-yard par-3 12th, Laporta's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Laporta had a triple bogey on 14 dropping him down three strokes and bringing Laporta to 3 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Laporta's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.