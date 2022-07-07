Erik van Rooyen shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Erik van Rooyen hit 0 of 13 fairways and 0 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 128th at 5 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, van Rooyen's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth, van Rooyen his chip was a drop where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.