  • Edoardo Molinari shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Edoardo Molinari makes birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Edoardo Molinari makes birdie putt on No. 13 at Genesis Scottish Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Edoardo Molinari makes birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.