Edoardo Molinari shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open
July 07, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Edoardo Molinari makes birdie putt on No. 13 at Genesis Scottish Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Edoardo Molinari makes birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
Edoardo Molinari hit 0 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Molinari finished his day tied for 89th at 3 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.
On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Molinari's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Molinari's tee shot was a drop where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
