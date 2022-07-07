Daniel van Tonder putts well in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open

Daniel van Tonder hit 0 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van Tonder finished his day tied for 15th at 2 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 204-yard par-3 12th, Daniel van Tonder's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.