Connor Syme shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open

Connor Syme hit 0 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Syme finished his day tied for 39th at even par; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Syme's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Syme's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.