Collin Morikawa putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Genesis Scottish Open
July 07, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Collin Morikawa makes birdie on No. 7 at Genesis Scottish Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
Collin Morikawa hit 0 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Morikawa finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.
On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Collin Morikawa's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
