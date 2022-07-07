Chris putts well but delivers a 8-over 78 first round in the Genesis Scottish Open

In his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Chris Wood hit 0 of 13 fairways and 0 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wood finished his day tied for 151st at 8 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Chris Wood's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.