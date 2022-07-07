Chris Kirk shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Chris Kirk hit 0 of 13 fairways and 0 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.

