Charley Hoffman comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open

Charley Hoffman hit 0 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hoffman finished his day tied for 28th at 1 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.

Charley Hoffman missed the green on his first shot on the 161-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 19 yards for birdie. This moved Charley Hoffman to even for the round.