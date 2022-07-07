Callum Shinkwin shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open

Callum Shinkwin hit 0 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Shinkwin finished his day tied for 112th at 4 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.

Shinkwin missed the green on his tee shot and 2nd but had a third shot chip-in to save par on the 147-yard par-3 sixth keeping him at 1 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Shinkwin's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.