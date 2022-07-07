Brian Harman shoots 10-over 80 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open

Brian Harman hit 0 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 157th at 10 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.

Harman missed the green on his first shot on the 204-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Harman's where he rolled a three-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Harman's tee shot was a drop where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.