Bio Kim shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open
July 07, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bio Kim makes short birdie putt on No. 15 at Genesis Scottish Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Bio Kim makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Bio Kim hit 0 of 13 fairways and 0 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 89th at 3 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.
On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Kim's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
