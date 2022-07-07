  • Bio Kim shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Bio Kim makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Bio Kim makes short birdie putt on No. 15 at Genesis Scottish Open

    In the opening round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Bio Kim makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.