Bio Kim shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Bio Kim hit 0 of 13 fairways and 0 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 89th at 3 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Kim's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.