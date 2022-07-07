11-over 81 by Andrea Pavan in first round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his first round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Andrea Pavan hit 0 of 13 fairways and 0 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Pavan finished his day in 159th at 11 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 9 under; Gary Woodland is in 2nd at 6 under; and Justin Harding is in 3rd at 5 under.

At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Pavan's his chip was a drop where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Pavan's where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 11 over for the round.