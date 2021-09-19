-
Wyndham Clark shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Wyndham Clark hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 30th at 8 under; Marc Leishman and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 15 under; Scott Stallings and Jim Knous are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Troy Merritt, Max Homa, Hideki Matsuyama, C.T. Pan, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 13 under.
Clark hit his drive 361 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 538-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.
Clark got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Clark's 97 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to even for the round.
After a 329 yard drive on the 391-yard par-4 12th, Clark chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Clark hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Clark to 1 under for the round.
