Will Zalatoris shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
September 19, 2021
Highlights
Will Zalatoris chips in for birdie at Fortinet Championship
In the third round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Will Zalatoris chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-4 17th hole.
Will Zalatoris hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 11th at 12 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 19 under; Maverick McNealy is in 2nd at 18 under; and Mito Pereira is in 3rd at 16 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 second, Zalatoris hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Zalatoris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to even for the round.
After a 325 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Zalatoris had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 189-yard par-3 15th green, Zalatoris suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Zalatoris at 2 under for the round.
