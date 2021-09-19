-
Webb Simpson shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Webb Simpson hits 12-foot birdie at Fortinet Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Webb Simpson makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Webb Simpson hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 30th at 8 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 19 under; Maverick McNealy is in 2nd at 18 under; and Mito Pereira is in 3rd at 16 under.
Simpson got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Simpson to 1 over for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 2 over for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Simpson's tee shot went 190 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 41 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.
Simpson got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 2 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Simpson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Simpson to 3 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 over for the round.
