September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 19, 2021
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Vaughn Taylor hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 58th at 3 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, Scott Stallings, Troy Merritt, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch is in 8th at 11 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Taylor's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Taylor's 120 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Taylor's tee shot went 158 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Taylor had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Taylor's 79 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
