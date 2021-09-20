-
-
Troy Merritt shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 19, 2021
-
Highlights
Troy Merritt makes birdie on No. 18 at Fortinet Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Troy Merritt makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Troy Merritt hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 16th at 11 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 19 under; Maverick McNealy is in 2nd at 18 under; and Mito Pereira is in 3rd at 16 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Merritt got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Merritt to even-par for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Merritt's tee shot went 149 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Merritt hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Merritt at 2 over for the round.
-
-