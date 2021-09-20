-
-
Tom Hoge shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 19, 2021
-
Highlights
Tom Hoge sticks approach to set up birdie at Fortinet Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Tom Hoge makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Tom Hoge hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 36th at 7 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 19 under; Maverick McNealy is in 2nd at 18 under; and Mito Pereira is in 3rd at 16 under.
At the 424-yard par-4 third, Hoge got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Hoge got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Hoge to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Hoge's 100 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hoge hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th. This moved Hoge to 3 over for the round.
-
-