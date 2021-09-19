-
Taylor Pendrith shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Taylor Pendrith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his round tied for 39th at 7 under; Marc Leishman and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, and Jim Knous are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Troy Merritt, Max Homa, Austin Cook, and Beau Hossler are tied for 6th at 12 under.
Pendrith hit his drive 379 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 538-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pendrith to 1 under for the round.
