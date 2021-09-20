-
Talor Gooch shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
-
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 19, 2021
Highlights
Talor Gooch dials in approach to yield birdie at Fortinet Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Talor Gooch makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Talor Gooch hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 4th at 15 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 19 under; Maverick McNealy is in 2nd at 18 under; and Mito Pereira is in 3rd at 16 under.
On the par-4 first, Gooch's 118 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Gooch had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Gooch to even-par for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
Gooch got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Gooch's 107 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Gooch had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.
