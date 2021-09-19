-
-
Sung Kang finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 19, 2021
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Sung Kang hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 48th at 5 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, and Marc Leishman are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Austin Cook, Beau Hossler, Troy Merritt, and Max Homa are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 third, Kang chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Kang's 81 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Kang chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
Kang got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to even for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.
-
-