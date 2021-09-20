-
Si Woo Kim shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Si Woo Kim makes 12-foot birdie at Fortinet Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Si Woo Kim makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Si Woo Kim hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 11th at 12 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 19 under; Maverick McNealy is in 2nd at 18 under; and Mito Pereira is in 3rd at 16 under.
On the par-4 first, Kim's 120 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Kim chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Kim had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
