-
-
Sean O'Hair shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 19, 2021
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Sean O'Hair hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. O'Hair finished his round tied for 59th at 3 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Scott Stallings, Beau Hossler, Mito Pereira, Troy Merritt, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Si Woo Kim, Talor Gooch, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 8th at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, O'Hair's 114 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 197-yard par-3 green second, O'Hair suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.
O'Hair got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving O'Hair to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, O'Hair had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved O'Hair to even for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, O'Hair hit his 75 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, O'Hair's tee shot went 141 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, O'Hair's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
-
-