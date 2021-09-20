-
-
Scott Stallings putts well in round four of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 19, 2021
-
Highlights
Scott Stallings' solid tee shot yields birdie at Fortinet Championship
In the final round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Scott Stallings makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
In his final round at the Fortinet Championship, Scott Stallings hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stallings finished his day tied for 6th at 13 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 19 under; Maverick McNealy is in 2nd at 18 under; and Mito Pereira is in 3rd at 16 under.
On the par-4 first, Scott Stallings's 81 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott Stallings to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stallings had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.
At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Stallings hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Stallings got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Stallings to 2 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Stallings's tee shot went 152 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
-
-